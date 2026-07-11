Candriam S.C.A. Has $45.27 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,593 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Ralph Lauren worth $45,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $264,225,000 after acquiring an additional 952,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,018 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $468,186,000 after acquiring an additional 275,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,017 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $316,487,000 after purchasing an additional 255,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 881,360 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $311,658,000 after purchasing an additional 245,242 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,225 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $207,295,000 after purchasing an additional 242,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. Weiss Ratings lowered Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $437.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $395.36 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $377.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $273.04 and a 1 year high of $421.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is 26.47%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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