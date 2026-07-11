Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $71,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after buying an additional 691,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,211 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab was upgraded to a , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to $133 from $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to from $125 and kept an rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average rating from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s push into digital assets and crypto trading could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Article Title

Schwab’s push into could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Article Title

Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Article Title

Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on SCHW to $122 from $127, which is a modest negative, though the firm still rates the stock overweight.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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