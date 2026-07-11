Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,210 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,076 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $37,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,383,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,752.95 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,883.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,513.61.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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