Cane Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,148 American Express Company $AXP

Cane Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,148 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in American Express by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.95.

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Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from neutral to strong-buy , which likely boosted investor confidence in the stock’s outlook.

Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from neutral to , which likely boosted investor confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: American Express and Resy, with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, launched a new Restaurant Academy to train restaurant leaders, reinforcing the company’s brand relationships in dining and hospitality. Article Title

American Express and Resy, with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, launched a new to train restaurant leaders, reinforcing the company’s brand relationships in dining and hospitality. Positive Sentiment: American Express expanded its Membership Rewards usefulness by letting U.S. cardholders redeem points through Apple Pay , a move that could improve cardholder engagement and loyalty. Article Title

American Express expanded its Membership Rewards usefulness by letting U.S. cardholders , a move that could improve cardholder engagement and loyalty. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted American Express’s growth, resilience, and long-term appeal , including commentary that the company remains one of Warren Buffett’s oldest stock picks, helping reinforce a premium valuation narrative. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted American Express’s , including commentary that the company remains one of Warren Buffett’s oldest stock picks, helping reinforce a premium valuation narrative. Neutral Sentiment: A fast-company article said Amex wants to help the restaurant industry solve management problems, but it read more like a brand/industry profile than a direct earnings or revenue catalyst. Article Title

A fast-company article said Amex wants to help the restaurant industry solve management problems, but it read more like a brand/industry profile than a direct earnings or revenue catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One note also mentioned a price target increase from BTIG, but the firm kept a sell rating, making the signal mixed rather than clearly positive.

American Express Stock Up 2.7%

American Express stock opened at $347.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.69 and a 200-day moving average of $333.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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