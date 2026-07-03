Cane Capital Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Cane Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,038,140,000 after buying an additional 626,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $14,411,480,000 after purchasing an additional 716,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Up 2.9%

V stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $362.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,554 shares of company stock worth $24,898,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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