Cane Capital Partners LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cane Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 23,542 shares during the period. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.54.

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More Uber Technologies News

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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