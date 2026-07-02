Cane Capital Partners LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Cane Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,666 shares during the quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,577,000 after buying an additional 98,870 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,330,415 shares of the company's stock worth $291,840,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,594.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,781.16. This represents a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,798,828 shares of company stock valued at $415,351,838. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $260.73 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.Snowflake's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Stories

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