Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,500 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 3.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $149.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,560 shares of company stock worth $24,888,062. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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