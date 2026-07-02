Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,214 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after acquiring an additional 283,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,148,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,017,256,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,619 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,218,275,000 after purchasing an additional 376,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $454.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $483.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

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About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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