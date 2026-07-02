Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,671 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.60.

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More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings potential.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $6.88, above the Street’s $6.85 consensus, suggesting expectations are edging higher.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $6.88, above the Street’s $6.85 consensus, suggesting expectations are edging higher. Positive Sentiment: Disney-related news around new Disney+ content, D23 fan event programming, and park merchandise/events highlights ongoing engagement across streaming, parks, and consumer products.

Disney-related news around new Disney+ content, D23 fan event programming, and park merchandise/events highlights ongoing engagement across streaming, parks, and consumer products. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes highlighted Disney’s economic footprint across all 50 states, reinforcing the company’s scale and brand reach, but with limited immediate stock impact.

Forbes highlighted Disney’s economic footprint across all 50 states, reinforcing the company’s scale and brand reach, but with limited immediate stock impact. Neutral Sentiment: Disney announced or participated in several publicity-driven park and brand events, including an Air Force flyover at Walt Disney World and a military-family screening of Toy Story 5, which support brand visibility but are not material financial drivers.

Disney announced or participated in several publicity-driven park and brand events, including an Air Force flyover at Walt Disney World and a military-family screening of Toy Story 5, which support brand visibility but are not material financial drivers. Negative Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement in a streaming-related class action lawsuit, creating legal cost and headline risk for Article Title

Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement in a streaming-related class action lawsuit, creating legal cost and headline risk for Negative Sentiment: Reuters coverage of FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s comments about Disney keeps regulatory scrutiny in focus, especially for Disney’s media and broadcast operations.

Reuters coverage of FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s comments about Disney keeps regulatory scrutiny in focus, especially for Disney’s media and broadcast operations. Negative Sentiment: Disney shares also face broader pressure after recent declines, with investors still watching for a recovery in streaming profitability and park momentum.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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