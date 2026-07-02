Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 361.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $221.72 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.03.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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