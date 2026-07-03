Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,944 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 73,554 shares of company stock worth $24,898,255 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $361.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $326.17 and its 200 day moving average is $324.64. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $362.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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