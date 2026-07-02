Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,082 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $277.79 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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