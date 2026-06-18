Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 109,497 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,519 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 109,497 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $36,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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