Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Position Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,580,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 440,733 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Capital One Financial worth $835,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $204.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.07. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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