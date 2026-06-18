Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 494.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,229 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 740,460 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $158,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $313.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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