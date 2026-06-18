Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $105.77 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,022 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 164,222 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $105,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock worth $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.4%

PG opened at $150.39 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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