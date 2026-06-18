Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $148.61 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,979 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 335,319 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.9% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Salesforce worth $148,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $276.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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