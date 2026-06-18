Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $24.47 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC cut its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,092 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 66,908 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sandisk worth $24,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000.

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Sandisk Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,167.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,366.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $791.01.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,580.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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