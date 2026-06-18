Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Makes New $61.40 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 315,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $61,397,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.7%

ORCL opened at $183.31 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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