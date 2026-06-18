Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 455,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $97,638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Article Title

AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Citi raised AMD to Buy and lifted its target to $575 , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Article Title

Citi raised AMD to and lifted its target to , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Article Title

Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Article Title

AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; this is notable but less likely to change the business outlook. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $512.48 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $558.37. The stock has a market cap of $835.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.65 and a 200-day moving average of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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