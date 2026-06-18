Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 26,500 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 0.9% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.11% of Progressive worth $147,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 106.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,733,600. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,000. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,355. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $204.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $189.20 and a 52-week high of $267.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive's payout ratio is 2.03%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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