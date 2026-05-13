Caprock Group LLC Acquires 40,084 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,917 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Caprock Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here