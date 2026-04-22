Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,768 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,505 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $659.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $511.16 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.83. The company has a market cap of $455.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh research from Mastercard highlights strong consumer readiness to adopt everyday digital payments across Latin America & the Caribbean — a large growth runway for network volumes and new product adoption. Mastercard Study (BusinessWire)

Fresh research from Mastercard highlights strong consumer readiness to adopt everyday digital payments across Latin America & the Caribbean — a large growth runway for network volumes and new product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is embedding a trust layer for AI agent payments (Agent Pay / Verifiable Intent integrations), positioning the network as a central facilitator for emerging AI-driven commerce — a potential competitive moat and new revenue vector. AI Agent Payment Push (Yahoo)

Mastercard is embedding a trust layer for AI agent payments (Agent Pay / Verifiable Intent integrations), positioning the network as a central facilitator for emerging AI-driven commerce — a potential competitive moat and new revenue vector. Positive Sentiment: Analyst views and thematic pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool coverage, MA vs PYPL comparisons) continue to highlight Mastercard’s network strength, high margins and durable growth profile versus fintech peers — supportive for medium-term investor sentiment. MA vs PYPL (Zacks)

Analyst views and thematic pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool coverage, MA vs PYPL comparisons) continue to highlight Mastercard’s network strength, high margins and durable growth profile versus fintech peers — supportive for medium-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Industry identity-fraud research (supported by Mastercard) shows some stabilization in losses but rising new-account fraud and AI-enabled scams — a mixed signal: heightened security spending and product demand but also potential credit/fraud costs and consumer trust pressure. Fraud Study (Globe Newswire/Yahoo)

Industry identity-fraud research (supported by Mastercard) shows some stabilization in losses but rising new-account fraud and AI-enabled scams — a mixed signal: heightened security spending and product demand but also potential credit/fraud costs and consumer trust pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussions and earnings previews are spotlighting whether current multiples fully reflect Mastercard’s central role in digital payments; such narratives can drive short-term trading volatility ahead of quarterly results. Valuation/Price Discussion (Yahoo)

Valuation discussions and earnings previews are spotlighting whether current multiples fully reflect Mastercard’s central role in digital payments; such narratives can drive short-term trading volatility ahead of quarterly results. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal/regulatory focus on card fees (Visa-Mastercard cases) remains a potential downside risk — adverse rulings or fee limitations could pressure revenue and margins. Card Fee Case (Yahoo)

Ongoing legal/regulatory focus on card fees (Visa-Mastercard cases) remains a potential downside risk — adverse rulings or fee limitations could pressure revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: Recent short-term share weakness has been noted in market commentary (e.g., Zacks) as MA dipped more than the broader market today — likely reflecting profit-taking, valuation pressure and macro sentiment rather than a single negative company event. Why MA Dipped (Zacks)

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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