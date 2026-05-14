Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,342 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 76,050 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of Caprock Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $165,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $277.32.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $225.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $227.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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