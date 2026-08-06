Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 61,427 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3,133.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.2%

CSL stock opened at $385.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.97 and a 200-day moving average of $356.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $432.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 47.58%. The business's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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