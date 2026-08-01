Carlson Capital L.P. Buys 7,177 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Carlson Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 312.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Carlson Capital L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carlson Capital L.P.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $332.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leadership realignment targets growth: Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. The Home Depot Announces Organizational Realignment

Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. Positive Sentiment: Greater investment in digital advertising: Home Depot is reportedly among the major brands increasing advertising on ChatGPT as OpenAI expands its mobile advertising business. If effective, the channel could help the retailer reach consumers researching home projects and drive online sales. Brands Betting Bigger on ChatGPT Ads

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $377.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, July 27th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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