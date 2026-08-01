Carlson Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 5,333 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,333 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.1%

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $195.74 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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