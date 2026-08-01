Carlson Capital L.P. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,405,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in CBRE Group by 119.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,571,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $348,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,452 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $190,648,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $163,581,000 after buying an additional 997,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about CBRE Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. CBRE Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. CBRE Group Gets a Buy from KBW

UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. Positive Sentiment: Business activity remains active: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Barclays Keeps Buy Rating on CBRE Group

Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Negative Sentiment: The shares’ weaker trading suggests investors may be taking profits or weighing CBRE’s valuation—its P/E ratio is approximately 33.7—against the already optimistic analyst outlook. The company also continues to underperform the broader market on some recent sessions. CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.8%

CBRE stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CBRE Group from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.57.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 2,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,230,350. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,023 shares of company stock worth $709,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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