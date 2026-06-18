Castle Hook Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3,446.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,752 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 616,855 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Castle Hook Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Castle Hook Partners LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $199,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $362.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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