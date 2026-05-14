Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,087 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 427.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:NOW opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,815 shares of company stock worth $2,358,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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