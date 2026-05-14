Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.95.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,598 shares of company stock valued at $49,955,566. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $445.50 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $469.21. The company has a market capitalization of $726.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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