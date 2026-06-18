CastleKnight Management LP Decreases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

CastleKnight Management LP cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 413,900 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,689,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 120,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,494,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,697 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,576. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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