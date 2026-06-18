CastleKnight Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 154,600 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Article Title

AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Citi raised AMD to Buy and lifted its target to $575 , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Article Title

Citi raised AMD to and lifted its target to , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Article Title

Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Article Title

AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; this is notable but less likely to change the business outlook. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $512.48 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $558.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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