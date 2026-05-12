Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.1%

CAT stock opened at $925.54 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $761.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.30. The company has a market capitalization of $426.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 5,639 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.18, for a total transaction of $5,093,032.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,496.28. This represents a 68.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $67,054,613. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $911.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here