Caxton Associates LLP Sells 714 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 28.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 563 shares of the construction company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,746 shares of the construction company's stock worth $97,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 4,938 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,057.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,516.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,822.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,585.32. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $655.96 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 7.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,778 shares of company stock worth $56,257,229 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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