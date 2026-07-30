Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,563 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 689,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Cellebrite DI worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,156,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,712,000 after acquiring an additional 545,334 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,954,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,141 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,172 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLBT

Insider Activity at Cellebrite DI

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $683,602.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,474,507.22. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $161,642.66. Following the sale, the executive owned 440,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,089.77. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,191 shares of company stock worth $2,479,438. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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