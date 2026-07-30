Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,366 shares of the company's stock after selling 674,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Cencora worth $234,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 485 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 23.5% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 168 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $318.54 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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