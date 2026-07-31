Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 8,100 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains the primary catalyst. Dell’s strong server and networking growth, driven by AI systems, and its raised full-year outlook have given investors confidence that demand is continuing rather than slowing. Dell has also cited an approximately $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

Dell’s strong server and networking growth, driven by AI systems, and its raised full-year outlook have given investors confidence that demand is continuing rather than slowing. Dell has also cited an approximately $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: New institutional AI business supports the growth narrative. A recently announced AI and high-performance-computing platform win with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station adds evidence of demand from enterprise and research customers. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

A recently announced AI and high-performance-computing platform win with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station adds evidence of demand from enterprise and research customers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst revisions and technical signals are improving. Dell recently formed a hammer chart pattern, suggesting potential support after its pullback, while upward earnings-estimate revisions point to improving expectations. Here's Why Dell Technologies Could Be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher

Dell recently formed a hammer chart pattern, suggesting potential support after its pullback, while upward earnings-estimate revisions point to improving expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dell is expanding its AI positioning. Its participation in an open-source AI cybersecurity alliance broadens the company’s AI strategy beyond hardware and into security collaboration. Dell Technologies Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

Its participation in an open-source AI cybersecurity alliance broadens the company’s AI strategy beyond hardware and into security collaboration. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and price-target expectations remain elevated. The reported median analyst target is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550, leaving room for further gains but also raising the bar for execution after Dell’s substantial rally.

The reported median analyst target is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550, leaving room for further gains but also raising the bar for execution after Dell’s substantial rally. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a risk signal. Reported six-month trading activity showed no insider purchases and extensive sales, including transactions by senior executives and affiliated investment entities. This does not establish a change in fundamentals but could weigh on sentiment.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $405.10 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $402.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $31,160,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. This represents a 50.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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