Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 12,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $4,048,147.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $14,313,399.03. This represents a 22.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $324.21 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $297.16 and its 200 day moving average is $289.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.10 and a 12-month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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