Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $24.34 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $298.32 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $394.41 and its 200 day moving average is $399.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.22, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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