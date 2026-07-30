Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $24.34 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.
Tesla Stock Down 3.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $298.32 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $394.41 and its 200 day moving average is $399.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.22, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tesla News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s long-term growth initiatives received support from Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, which continued buying Tesla shares after the selloff. Some analysts also maintain bullish targets based on potential growth in Full Self-Driving, robotaxis and Optimus humanoid robots. Cathie Wood Doubles Down on Tesla Stock
- Positive Sentiment: The company signed long-term renewable-power purchase agreements in Arizona and Texas, while its Optimus division expanded teleoperation capabilities through an acquisition from Virtuix. These moves support Tesla’s energy and robotics strategies, although they are not yet major earnings contributors. Tesla Secures Long-Term Power Deals and Expands Optimus Teleoperation
- Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators show TSLA is at its most oversold level in more than a year, raising the possibility of a short-term rebound. Morningstar also described the post-earnings decline as an attractive buying opportunity. Tesla Stock Hasn't Been This Oversold in More Than a Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla won a bid to revive a UK lawsuit involving 5G patent licensing, but the legal development is unlikely to materially change near-term financial results. Tesla Wins Bid to Revive UK Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS missed estimates by approximately 34%, despite a revenue beat. Operating income fell sharply, free cash flow turned negative and capital expenditures rose substantially, intensifying concerns about margins and cash generation.
- Negative Sentiment: The stock has fallen for five straight sessions and is trading below key moving averages, near its 52-week low. Although the shares are oversold, valuation remains elevated relative to current automotive earnings, leaving little room for execution disappointments. Tesla Stock Breaks $300
- Negative Sentiment: Investor confidence is also being pressured by delays and execution risks surrounding robotaxis and Optimus, increased competition from Ford and BYD, and the strong performance of bearish Tesla ETFs. Tesla Stock Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2022
Tesla Company Profile
(Free Report
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Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
Further Reading
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