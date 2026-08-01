Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Aramark $ARMK

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Aramark Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE ARMK opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Aramark has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Aramark's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Aramark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $63.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

About Aramark

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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