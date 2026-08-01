Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,022 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in DexCom by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 98,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on DexCom from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Trending Headlines about DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and higher outlook: DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by strong global demand and broader product access. Reuters article

DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by strong global demand and broader product access. Positive Sentiment: Product and market expansion: Growth is being supported by the G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitor, with DexCom targeting nearly 50% U.S. conversion by year-end, as well as expanded access and continued international growth. Margin improvement also contributed to a more constructive 2026 earnings narrative. Seeking Alpha article

Growth is being supported by the G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitor, with DexCom targeting nearly 50% U.S. conversion by year-end, as well as expanded access and continued international growth. Margin improvement also contributed to a more constructive 2026 earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target to $95, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $90, and UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $96 target. Benchmark also reaffirmed Buy, although its $82 target is below the referenced trading level. Benzinga analyst updates

Mizuho raised its price target to $95, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $90, and UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $96 target. Benchmark also reaffirmed Buy, although its $82 target is below the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation signals: JPMorgan raised its target substantially to $82 but retained a Neutral rating, indicating that some analysts view much of the improved outlook as already reflected in the stock.

JPMorgan raised its target substantially to $82 but retained a Neutral rating, indicating that some analysts view much of the improved outlook as already reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Quiver Quantitative data shows 14 insider sales and no purchases during the past six months. This is a potential cautionary signal, although it has not outweighed the earnings-driven optimism. Quiver Quantitative analysis

DexCom Stock Up 12.0%

DXCM stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 35.34%. DexCom's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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