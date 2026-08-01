Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,647 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,689 shares of the bank's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the bank's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,059 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,799 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 94.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 295,956 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of Hawaii, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of Hawaii wasn't on the list.

While Bank of Hawaii currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here