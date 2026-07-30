Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,549 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 575.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 31.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 57.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 5.8%

NVT stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $78.03 and a twelve month high of $184.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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