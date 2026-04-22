Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $215.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.35 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank upgraded Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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