Center for Wealth Management Advisory Has $279,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Center for Wealth Management Advisory decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 20,504 shares during the period. Center for Wealth Management Advisory's holdings in CVS Health were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $106.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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