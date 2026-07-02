Center for Wealth Management Advisory Invests $1.70 Million in Cigna Group $CI

Center for Wealth Management Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,364 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Cigna Group makes up about 1.2% of Center for Wealth Management Advisory's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Cigna Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,114 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,676 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 325,000 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $93,681,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 715.9% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,710 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $54,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $276.67 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $332.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $284.61 and its 200-day moving average is $279.09.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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