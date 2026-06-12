Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346,751 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 2.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Realty Income worth $245,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income increased its monthly dividend to $0.271 per share, extending its reputation as a reliable income payer and signaling confidence in cash flow stability.

Realty Income increased its monthly dividend to $0.271 per share, extending its reputation as a reliable income payer and signaling confidence in cash flow stability. Positive Sentiment: The company’s raised 2026 AFFO guidance and reported 98.9% occupancy suggest strong portfolio performance and continued support for dividend growth. O Raises the Payout: Can the Monthly Dividend Still Win Investors?

The company’s raised 2026 AFFO guidance and reported 98.9% occupancy suggest strong portfolio performance and continued support for dividend growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary are framing the higher dividend as a sign that the investment case for Realty Income may be improving, especially for yield-focused investors. Is Realty Income’s Higher Dividend And AFFO Outlook Altering The Investment Case For O?

Analysts and recent commentary are framing the higher dividend as a sign that the investment case for Realty Income may be improving, especially for yield-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Realty Income as a candidate for investors seeking large monthly income streams, but these pieces were mostly promotional and did not add new company-specific catalysts.

Several articles highlighted Realty Income as a candidate for investors seeking large monthly income streams, but these pieces were mostly promotional and did not add new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: One analysis compared Realty Income with EastGroup Properties on cost of capital and execution, which is more of a valuation/strategy discussion than an immediate stock-moving event. Realty Income Vs. EastGroup: A Case Study In Overcoming Cost Of Capital

One analysis compared Realty Income with EastGroup Properties on cost of capital and execution, which is more of a valuation/strategy discussion than an immediate stock-moving event. Negative Sentiment: Higher interest rates remain a headwind for REIT valuations and may limit upside even as the dividend outlook improves.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1%

O opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

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