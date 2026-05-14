Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires 100,320 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 300.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,748 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 15.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings in Western Digital were worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total transaction of $8,236,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 598,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $246,342,096. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.09, for a total value of $136,883.67. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,259,473.07. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,679 shares of company stock worth $18,049,314. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Digital from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $470.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $300.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory-chip stocks, including Western Digital, Micron, SanDisk, and Seagate, are rising in premarket trading as investors continue to bet that AI infrastructure will keep driving strong demand for storage and memory components. Article Title

Memory-chip stocks, including Western Digital, Micron, SanDisk, and Seagate, are rising in premarket trading as investors continue to bet that AI infrastructure will keep driving strong demand for storage and memory components. Positive Sentiment: A new memory-focused ETF has surged, reinforcing the market’s belief that memory chips are a key bottleneck in AI buildout and supporting sentiment for Western Digital as an AI-storage beneficiary. Article Title

A new memory-focused ETF has surged, reinforcing the market’s belief that memory chips are a key bottleneck in AI buildout and supporting sentiment for Western Digital as an AI-storage beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets highlighted Western Digital as a strong AI/storage name and a possible undervalued stock, which can help support investor confidence but does not add new fundamental information. Article Title

Several outlets highlighted Western Digital as a strong AI/storage name and a possible undervalued stock, which can help support investor confidence but does not add new fundamental information. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat flagged WDC within a broader market caution note, but the piece is more about macro risk and sector rotation than a company-specific issue. Article Title

MarketBeat flagged WDC within a broader market caution note, but the piece is more about macro risk and sector rotation than a company-specific issue. Negative Sentiment: Western Digital was called out in a “memory supercycle” pullback as traders locked in gains across the memory and storage group, suggesting recent weakness may reflect profit-taking after a huge rally rather than a new business problem. Article Title

Western Digital was called out in a “memory supercycle” pullback as traders locked in gains across the memory and storage group, suggesting recent weakness may reflect profit-taking after a huge rally rather than a new business problem. Negative Sentiment: Another report said the entire memory and storage complex sold off together, with Western Digital dropping alongside Micron and SanDisk, which points to sector-wide rotation pressure on WDC. Article Title

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $494.09 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $342.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.65. The stock has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.10. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $525.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.Western Digital's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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